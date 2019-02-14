Valentine’s Day: It’s Time Bollywood Stopped Promoting Stalking in the Name of Love

Be it Varun Dhawan's attempts to woo Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, or Akshay Kumar following Bhumi Pednekar and clicking her photographs without her consent in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Shah Rukh Khan singing the famous ‘Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Kiran’ in Yash Chopra’s Darr—Bollywood has been promoting stalking in the garb of love for years now.Social activist Ranjana Kumari blames cinema for creating a culture of stalking women. "They show that initially women say 'No' but don't take 'No' for a 'No'. It is actually a 'Yes'. It has been there since long. Stalking has been packaged in a romantic way," she told IANS."It conveys the superiority that men have over women. She, in any case, has to give in. It is a myth that is being perpetuated by creating this culture... She is still an object of his desire," she added.Actress Swara Bhasker, who appeared in Raanjhanaa, also recently admitted that the Aanand L Rai directorial glorified stalking. "When it came out, it got panned by feminists for glorifying stalking. For a long time, I refused to believe it and thought that it is not true.“But then as time passed by, I was like, actually, maybe yes," Bhasker said on actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want.According to psychologist Samir Parikh, films have a lasting impact people. "When you see something being presented in a palatable manner to you, you feel it is OK to do it, so you get desensitised to it. You get disinhibited and it changes your perception of reality.“People, especially youngsters and vulnerable ones, end up doing what they see their role models doing," he told IANS, adding, "It is important to educate and upgrade people and give them the right support and guidance.”All is not fair in love, and it is time to put the lens on it as well.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.