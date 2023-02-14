CHANGE LANGUAGE
Valentine's Day: Sonam Kapoor Tells Husband Anand Ahuja 'So Happy Vayu Got Your Eyes'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 20:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018.

Through her Valentine's Day post, Sonam Kapoor revealed to the world that their son Vayu has got his father Anand Ahuja's eyes.

The world is busy celebrating the festival of love today. And Sonam Kapoor Ahuja did not leave any chance to make it special for the love of her life, Anand Ahuja. Sharing an unseen picture from their wedding day, Sonam called husband Anand Ahuja her ‘everything’. Through the heartwarming post, the actress even revealed to the world that their bundle of joy Vayu has got Anand’s eyes, which are not only “beautiful" but “also the kindest".

Anand was quick to acknowledge his wife’s mushy post. Taking to the comments section, Anand said that any beauty in his eyes is only because of Sonam and Vayu, as they are his “souls.”

Decked in nothing less than a dream wedding outfit, both Anand and Sonam in the picture look royal. The picture shows Anand looking straight into the camera, while Sonam looks away. Along with the royal picture, Sonam in the caption wrote, “Happy love day @anandahuja you’re my everything… I’m so happy Vayu got your eyes.. besides being beautiful they are also the kindest. #everydayphenomenal #valentinesday."

Responding to Sonam’s romantic wish, Anand penned down a lengthy comment. “You know the famous quote about eyes being windows to the soul better than anyone - and so you know any beauty in my eyes is because you and Vayu are my soul. I know it’s cheesy, and one day Vayu is going to at seeing me say these cheesy things to you - but alas it’s true! everyday phenomenal, and if I may be cheesy again everyday loveday! :P"

Apart from Anand, several relatives and industry friends acknowledged Sonam’s post. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, and actress Esha Gupta dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in 2019. She also made a guest appearance in Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK, in 2020. She will now be seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind. Apart from Sonam, the crime thriller also features Purab Kohli, Shubham Saraf, Lillete Dubey, and Vinay Pathak among others.

