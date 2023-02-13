Veteran actress Mumtaz has spoken about her short-lived romance with the late actor Shammi Kapoor. The two prominent actors met during the shooting of Brahmachari in 1968 and have also been featured together in the iconic song Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche. Later, their relationship turned out to be a turning point in Mumtaz’s career. Their love story didn’t last long and seemed like it ended on a bitter note.

Mumtaz has worked with many prominent actors like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor. Actress Mumtaz would have become the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, but her decision changed the whole scenario. Mumtaz and veteran actor Shammi Kapoor loved each other. But the actress rejected Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal. What was the reason behind this? Scroll down below to know more!

Mumtaz started her acting career as a child actress in Sone Ki Chidiya (1958). As a teenager, she acted in many films. Then, in 1969, a superhit blockbuster Do Raaste, starring Rajesh Khanna finally made Mumtaz a full-fledged star. Some of her superhit films are Khilona, Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Loafer and Aaina.

Mumtaz’s name was linked with many actors when she was a leading actress in the 60s and 70s. Mumtaz also spoke about her relationship and personal life. In an interview, she said, “The whole world was in love with me and even my male fans were ready to marry me. Actor Shammi Kapoor used to take care of me and loved me a lot, no one will believe this but I and Shammi were in love with each other."

Mumtaz further said, “Shammi Kapoor once proposed to me for marriage but the Kapoor family didn’t accept this. They even said that their daughter-in-law should not work in cinemas after marriage. So I told Shammi that I won’t give up my career. I was very ambitious and I did not agree to the condition. So I refused the marriage proposal."

Recently, Mumtaz appeared as a guest on Indian Idol. There, she was asked about her relationship with Shammi Kapoor, to which Mumtaz replied, “Shammi Kapoor asked me for marriage. But I was 17 years old then and I didn’t want to get married. What will I be doing after getting married and sitting at home? So I simply refused. But I still miss Shammi a lot and respect him deeply."

Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz worked together in two films Brahmachari and Vallah Kya Baat Hai. In 1974, Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhwani and they have two daughters.

