Valentine's Day: Taylor Swift Drops Re-recorded Version of 'Love Story', BFF Selena Gomez 'Proud' of Her

Taylor Swift is nothing short of a phenomenon. Ever since she dropped cryptic hints about something new for the fans, Twitter has been exploding with posts about her. Now the surprise is finally here; Taylor has a gift for her dedicated fan base ahead of Valentine's Day. The singer has released a re-recorded version of her chartbuster hit 'Love Story' with unseen footage. The lyrical video doesn’t have a traditional music clip to accompany the song, but a lot of memories from Taylor’s life, her interaction with fans, and some behind the scenes footage.

The fact that Taylor will be re-recording six of her most famous albums released between 2007 and 2016 has been known for a while. Fans’ anticipations were at an all-time high this week when the singer promised to appear on the Good Morning America talk show with a surprise. The surprise, it turns out, was that she would be releasing songs from her most sold album Fearless starting February 12, midnight.

Taylor's longtime friend Selena Gomez, 28, also gave a shout-out to the singer on social media. 'SO proud of you, as always Tay...LISTEN to THIS album,' the Wolves singer wrote. Selena and Taylor first became friends in 2008 - around the time Taylor's formidable music (including Fearless) was taking off.

And now we have this beautiful rendition of Love Story:

In an Instagram post shared a day before the release, Taylor had this to say about the news, “I've decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my 'Fearless' album.” She said that the recording process has made her more emotional and fulfilled than she could ever have imagined and she is even more determined to re-record all of her previously released music now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

But why is Taylor spending so much energy and investment into songs already known and loved by fans? To gain back her artistic control.

Taylor, who has been writing songs since the age of 15, doesn’t have complete control over the masters of her artwork. All released under music labels, she is contractually bound to a profit percentage of the revenue, but she doesn’t own the work. Additionally, all the songs she wrote had been tweaked, the tempo changed, mood adjusted than what she had imagined, to make it more sellable, according to the label.

Now, Taylor is reclaiming her work. She will have full rights and ownership to the new masters.