Valentine’s Week Special: Raja Hindustani to Ram Leela, Here are Best On-screen Kisses in Bollywood

Along with a ride of drama, romance, fun and some masala, Bollywood is full of love and passion as well. Bollywood has given us several movies with unforgettable sensuality and intimate scenes. Yes, we are talking about kissing and more!

Right from the late 90s, till date, a lot of on-screen pairs have filmed hot and sensuous kissing scenes which have remained in the memories of the viewers affixed. Whether it was Aamir and Karisma in the movie Raja Hindustani or the popular Jodi of Ranvir and Deepika in the movie RaamLeela, intense kissing scenes have always been the highlight of blockbusters and play a role in making the on-screen couples popular among audiences.

As we approach closer to the Valentine’s Day, let us take a look at the five most intense and memorable kissing scenes in Bollywood.

1-Raja Hindustani

The sensuous kiss between actors Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor will always top the list when talking about the best kissing scenes. The lip lock, despite being filmed in a family movie Raja Hindustani, became a hit and the Aamir-Karisma Jodi was widely loved by audiences.

2-Rockstar

The intense kiss (or kisses rather) between actors Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri is quite a vivid memory of the film for the viewers. The chemistry between the two was extremely admirable.

3-Dhoom 2

The kiss between one of the most beautiful women and the most handsome man in the world is definitely something to remember. Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan played an amazing part in the movie Dhoom 2, when they indulged in an intimate kissing scene on screen. Sizzling is something close to the correct word to describe the scene!

4-Aashiqui 2

Can you think of anything more romantic than kissing in the rain? No chance! Sharddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor did complete justice to their kiss against an idealistic setting with the perfect chemistry.

5-Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Now idealised by many as the perfect couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh earned this label from this movie with their perfect kiss. It is romanticized as one of the best kisses in Bollywood.