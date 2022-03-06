Valimai Box Office Collection: Ajith Starrer Enters Rs 200 Crore Club In Just 10 Days

Ajith Kumar’s latest release Valimai has already entered the Rs 200 crore club. The film, which had been long-delayed, had finally released on February 24 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, and has been doing great business at the box office. Despite competition from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hindi and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak in Telugu, Valimai has held a strong ground at the box office.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Valimai has recorded Rs 202.64 crore worldwide. The collections surpass the worldwide box office collections of Bheemla Nayak. The Telugu movie stood at a collection of Rs 174.12 crore. Manobala tweeted that this is the fastest Rs 200 crore collection for Ajith. As of Sunday morning, Valimai collected Rs 144 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

#Valimai WW Box OfficeCROSSES ₹200 cr milestone. Week 1 - ₹ 193.41 crWeek 2Day 1 - ₹ 4.50 crDay 2 - ₹ 4.73 crTotal - ₹ 202.64 cr FASTEST ever for #AjithKumar. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 5, 2022

Valimai had opened more than expected. The film recorded an opening day box office collection of Rs 36.17 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on day one, according to Filmibeat. With these figures, Valimai outshined Rajnikanth’s 2021 action drama Annaatthe which had grossed Rs 35 crore on its opening day in the state.

Backed by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also starred Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. Valimai received mixed reviews from critics and fans. As per the News18 review, Valimai ‘is only about Ajith and is a treat for every Ajith fan. Besides slow motion walks, and some scenic shots, there is nothing that the movie has to offer. Valimai translates to Strength and that’s exactly what the script and direction lacks.’

As for Ajith’s upcoming projects, fans are now preparing for AK61. The film, which is his 61st film, will be helmed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor. The actor’s look was teased a few weeks ago, hinting that the actor would be seen in a grey avatar. In the silhouette picture, Ajith was seen sporting a long beard.

