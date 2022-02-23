Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajith Kumar Starrer Set for a Bumper Opening

Ajith Kumar is finally returning to the big screen after two-and-a-half years, with Valimai, and it seems like the actor is preparing to set the box office on fire. The actor will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the H Vinoth directorial. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Bani J in supporting roles. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and is being released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. With advance bookings already open and houseful signs hanging up, Valimai is headed for an impressive opening day collection.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, speaking with News18, thinks Valimai could open with a massive Rs 30 crore box office collection in Tamil Nadu alone. “In Tamil Nadu, it should do around Rs 30 crore gross because it is a solo release. The film is releasing in over 800 screens, with shows starting at 4am in the morning. This gives the movie two additional shows - 4am and 7am," he said.

While Tamil Nadu will contribute the most to the opening day box office collection, Ramesh predicts that Valimai will have only one day advantage in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana due to Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The Telugu movie releases a day after Valimai. “In Andhra and Telangana, the film is set to release in 750 theatres. However, a day after Valimai’s release, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak will be released. Valimai has only a one-day solo release advantage. On 25th, it has to face tough competition from Bheemla Nayak. It is a little difficult to predict in Andhra and Telangana because Ajith hasn’t had a simultaneous release in a long time. Even conservatively, Valimai can gross Rs 2 crores roughly," he said.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the film is set to release in all four languages in a total of 150 theatres and is likely to collect about Rs 1 to 2 crores. A similar box office collection is anticipated from Kerala as well. “Obviously, we’ll have to see the word of mouth, reviews and content after the first show, but a good amount of advance booking will be done by Wednesday night. If word of mouth is good, the reviews are good, it will propel the movie to greater heights at the box office," Ramesh added.

Meanwhile, Valimai’s Hindi version is also witnessing competition from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hindi. Much like the Telugu version, Valimai’s Hindi version will have a one-day advantage in Hindi. However, trade analyst Atul Mohan feels the Ajith starrer might not have an upper hand in the Hindi circuit. While Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Hindi version had given Ranveer Singh’s ’83 a tough competition at the box office in December, Valimai might not have that kind of hold in Hindi.

“Ajith isn’t as big a crowd puller as Allu Arjun in North India yet. Of course, Gangubai Kathiawadi will face good competition in the South because, for states like Tamil Nadu, Valimai would be the first choice for exhibitors since Ajith is a big draw over there. Gangubai Kathiawadi may face competition in the South but for North India, the field is open for Gangubai," he said.

