'Valimai' Cinematographer Credited in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and Ajith Fans Can't Keep Calm

Christopher Nolan's big budget film Tenet released in theaters in India on December 4. Amid coronavirus scare and reopening of cinema halls, there is much fanfare surrounding the Nolan film and it has certainly managed to create a stir online.

Now, Tenet has also become a talking point amid Ajith fans. And the reason behind it is Nirav Shah, who has served as an additional camera operator in Tenet and also has his name rolling in the end credits. For this reason, Shah was also trending on social media, all thanks to Ajith fans.

Shah has collaborated with Ajith previously in superhit actioner Billa and most recently in Nerkonda Paarvai. He also shot for a song in Kireedam and is currently working with Ajith's Valimai unit, which is speculated to be high on stunts and action sequences. It is being speculated that action scenes in upcoming Valimai have been captured in a beautiful way by Shah and his team of camera operators.

Apart from Valimai, Shah is also working as cinematographer in Ayalaan, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and in Vikram's Mahavir Karna. But for, now Shah deserves his proud moment in the sun.