Valimai First Look: Motion Poster of Ajith Kumar's Much-anticipated Tamil Release is Out

Producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday unveiled the motion poster of Valimai, starring Thala Ajith. “The wait is over. Here you go #ValimaiMotionPoster #Valimai #ValimaiFirstlook (sic)," he wrote on Twitter. The motion poster promises a slick action thriller with some remarkable stunt sequences. It also has the words, ‘Power is a state of mind’ written on it as they unveil Ajith’s character.

The shooting for the movie had started in 2019, when Boney flew to Chennai for a special pooja ceremony at his late wife and actress Sridevi’s maternal home. The ceremony was also attended by Boney’s daughter Janhvi.

In December 2019, Boney had said that the movie will be an action thriller and will see Ajith playing the role of a cop Eshwaramoorthy. Speaking to DNA, the producer had said that he got to know Ajith closely during the shoot of their Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Bollywood film Pink. Boney also mentioned that he was “pleasantly surprised” to know about his passion for racing and other sports and hence, it was only “natural” that their next project together would be a thriller utilising Ajith’s passion for speed.

