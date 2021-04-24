Valimai First Look Won't Release on Ajith's 50th Birthday, Boney Kapoor Reveals Reason

Producer Boney Kapoor Friday announced that the first look of his upcoming production Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, will not be released on May 1, 2021. The decision was taken in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The makers had previously shared that Valimai’s first look will be out on its lead actor Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday, i.e. May 1. Boney Kapoor released a statement on his social media handles. “We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film “Valimai” on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends," the statement read.

Boney added, “At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists’ and Technicians of our film “Valimai” have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”

The film was originally planned to be released for Diwali 2021 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

