Valimai Motion Poster Unveiled; Tom Cruise Trolled for Looking 'Old'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Kamakhya temple in Assam on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the temple. She can be seen dressed in a white salwar suit. “🙏🏻💜💟☮️ #peace #gratitude #blessed," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings at a Temple in Assam, See Pic

Producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday unveiled the motion poster of Valimai, starring Thala Ajith. “The wait is over. Here you go #ValimaiMotionPoster #Valimai #ValimaiFirstlook (sic)," he wrote on Twitter. The motion poster has the words, ‘Power is a state of mind’ written on it as they unveil Ajith’s character.

Valimai First Look: Motion Poster of Ajith Kumar’s Much-anticipated Tamil Release is Out

Director Mahesh Narayanan directs Fahadh Faasil in the upcoming Malayalam film Malik, a crime thriller that has the actor playing a leader of the masses who leads them against corrupt forces. “‘Malik’ is a grand project, thousands and hundreds of artistes and crew have come together to create something that leaves a long-lasting impact. We have aimed to keep the film as close to perfection as possible. Every scene of the movie is exactly what all of us had in mind while we were developing the story," says Mahesh.

Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ Shoot Attracts Crowd of 1500 People

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise attended the women’s finals at Wimbledon on Saturday alongside English actor and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell as well as another co-star, Pom Klementieff, from upcoming actioner Mission: Impossible 7.

Tom Cruise Trolled for Looking ‘Old’ as He Attends Wimbledon Finals

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has been rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul for quite some time now. They have both been spotted together and often appear on each other’s social media. However, they have never officially commented on the rumours. On Sunday, Athiya’s father, celebrated Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared a video of KL Rahul with his son Ahan, seemingly confirming the relationship. Now, KL Rahul has also shared pictures with Athiya’s brother Ahan.

After Suniel Shetty’s Endearing Post, KL Rahul Shares Pics with Ahan Shetty

