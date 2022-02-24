Valimai Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Fans in for a Treat, But Film Will Give a Headache to Others

Valimai

Director: H Vinoth

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is a one man show by director H Vinoth. The movie is a typical police versus drug peddler story with chase scenes, slow motion entry and fights, and some super cop instances of Ajith.

The story starts with a series of chain snatching scenes where bikers on sport bikes are seen committing multiple crimes across the city of Chennai where the movie is set. The whole police force in the metro city is unable and unaware of such a gang even existing and performing such crimes along with drug peddling and it takes a super cop from Madurai to come to Chennai and crack down the case.

Enter Ajith Kumar, in a typical mass entry scene where his fans will surely welcome their ‘Thala’ with whistles, claps and slogans! However, even Ajith’s slow motion action sequences, bike chase scenes and dialogues can’t save the script and overacting by other supporting actors. Huma Qureshi, who plays the role of a narcotics officer, has a few good scenes and a couple of mass scenes where she looks badass, but unrealistic and flaws in the script and direction spoil the fun.

Advertisement

The action sequences have bikes and it looks more like a KTM bike advertisement. Wide shots, close ups, and stunts all of it is a perfect ad campaign for the brand. Though we some new and innovative action choreography, it is purely for mass entertainment and only for Ajith fans to get a chance for some ‘whistlepodu’ through the movie.

Usually, the mantra for such mass entertaining films are action-packed scenes and punch dialogues. However, in the film, Ajith doesn’t have a single impressive punch line. When the script and story doesn’t have a strong hold, none of the actors can support it. And in this case, what drowns the movie further are Kartikeya Gummakonda and VJ Bani’s pairing and acting as protagonists. Kartikeya is a powerhouse of overacting in the film and VJ Bani on the other hand can single handedly bring down a powerful sequence. The last time Bani was seen in front of the camera with bikes, she was doing well in Roadies. Unfortunately, this time the bikes and script didn’t work for her.

The biggest question asked is how can a police officer bomb other police vehicle and walk away? Unrealistic story and plots are unfortunately the reason why this Thala starrer might not be a crowd favourite. And speaking of flaws, these are glaring errors you see through the film. Right from Ajith’s changing hairstyles and hair colour in every alternate scenes to poor VFX effects, the film fails in every aspect.

Overall, the movie is only about Ajith and is a treat for every Ajith fan. Besides slow motion walks, and some scenic shots, there is nothing that the movie has to offer. Valimai translates to Strength and that’s exactly what the script and direction lacks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.