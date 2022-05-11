Valli Thirumanam Actor Nanjil Vijayan Becomes Proud Owner of New Car. Check Pics

Television actor Nanjil Vijayan is the latest Tamil celeb to buy a new car. Joining the club of celebrities, who own expensive cars, Nanjil has shared a video flaunting his new machine on wheels.

Sharing a glimpse of his journey, the actor wrote, “I still remember how I started my journey, sitting around a corner near the washroom space in the train when I had to risk it all for a dream to reach Chennai; today to see me doing this feels surreal!

“Nothing is impossible and so let’s keep that going and coming… With more love, fun, and entertainment Nanjil Vijayan With all your blessings Makkaleyyy #nanjilvijayan #newcar

“Thank you so, much@director_thomson_vijaytv sir, Thank you My Inspiration @nalini.nair.official Amma Thank you @creators.kumar Ayya.”

Nanjil’s close friends and many other celebs are flocking to his comment section to convey their regards. Among many, his close friend Rakshan VJ and actor Thangadurai commented “congratulations.”

Nanjil Vijayan is one of the popular comedians in the industry and is best known for the Siricha Pochu on Vijay TV. The actor also runs a YouTube channel.

One of his videos on YouTube has crossed millions of views. On the silver screen, the actor is hands-full with opportunities as he continues to inspire and entertain fans with his comedy.

Not only on Vijay TV but Nanjil Vijayan has also acted in various short films on YouTube and with that, the actor has successfully created a different fan base for himself. He is currently playing the lead role in the hit series Valli Thirumanam, which is being aired on Colors Tamil. His role has been well received by the viewers.

