Valmiki Pre-teaser: Varun Tej Steals the Show in His Gangster Avatar

Varun Tej’s upcoming movie Valmiki’s pre teaser has been released on Youtube yesterday by MS Entertainments and the movie has already gardened more than 70 thousand views. The audience has been lauding the gangster look of Varun Tej, the lead actor in the movie. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie will star Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Varun. The music is composed by DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad. Varun awe-striking, intense look in the trailer has raised expectations among the viewers.

For the first time in his career, Varun Tej will be portraying a negative role. With kohl in his eyes and bush beard along with unruly curls, Varun’s rugged look creates excitement amongst audiences, who have been waiting eagerly for the actor’s next.

Varun also took to Twitter to share the release of the teaser. He tweeted, “Me in #Valmiki like you’ve never seen before! Hope you guys like it...”

After his successful stint with F2: Fun and Frustration, this will be Varun Tej’s latest movie to hit the theatres. The movie Valmiki, which is currently under shoot, is scheduled to release on September 6 this year. Inspired by the Tamil blockbuster Jigarthandaa, the movie’s cast will also include Atharvaa Murali in the crucial role.

The actor Varun Tej was recently in news after he met with a car accident in Rayanipeta in Wanaparthy district, when his Mercedez Benz rammed into Tata Indica. The actor escaped unhurt and also tweeted about his well-being.