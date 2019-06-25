Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Valmiki Pre-teaser: Varun Tej Steals the Show in His Gangster Avatar

Inspired by the Tamil blockbuster Jigarthandaa, the movie’s cast will also include Atharvaa Murali in the crucial role.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Valmiki Pre-teaser: Varun Tej Steals the Show in His Gangster Avatar
Varun Tej in a still from Valmiki.
Loading...

Varun Tej’s upcoming movie Valmiki’s pre teaser has been released on Youtube yesterday by MS Entertainments and the movie has already gardened more than 70 thousand views. The audience has been lauding the gangster look of Varun Tej, the lead actor in the movie. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie will star Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Varun. The music is composed by DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad. Varun awe-striking, intense look in the trailer has raised expectations among the viewers.

For the first time in his career, Varun Tej will be portraying a negative role. With kohl in his eyes and bush beard along with unruly curls, Varun’s rugged look creates excitement amongst audiences, who have been waiting eagerly for the actor’s next.

Varun also took to Twitter to share the release of the teaser. He tweeted, “Me in #Valmiki like you’ve never seen before! Hope you guys like it...”

After his successful stint with F2: Fun and Frustration, this will be Varun Tej’s latest movie to hit the theatres. The movie Valmiki, which is currently under shoot, is scheduled to release on September 6 this year. Inspired by the Tamil blockbuster Jigarthandaa, the movie’s cast will also include Atharvaa Murali in the crucial role.

The actor Varun Tej was recently in news after he met with a car accident in Rayanipeta in Wanaparthy district, when his Mercedez Benz rammed into Tata Indica. The actor escaped unhurt and also tweeted about his well-being.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram