Vamanan To Have Its Tamil Remake Titled Ayul, Shares Director AB Binil

Indrans is one of the most talented and popular actors in the Malayalam film industry. In an illustrious career spanning decades, he has proved his acting mettle with films including Vamanan and #Home. Vamanan, the psycho-thriller flick which released this month, successfully carved a niche amongst audiences. Now, the film is ready to entertain audiences with its Tamil version as well. Vamanan’s director AB Binil will be directing the Tamil version as well. This update was shared by him on Facebook. Titled Ayul, a prominent actor from Tamil cinema will reportedly step into the shoes of Indrans in this film. More information about Ayul will be out by the first week of January.

The audience conveyed their best wishes to Binil. They are every bit inquisitive to know about the actor who will reprise the role enacted by Indrans. They are also waiting with bated breath to know whether makers will introduce some changes in Vamanan’s Tamil version or not.

The Malayalam version revolved around the story of man Vamanan (Indrans), who starts working as a homestay manager at a hill station and lives with his family as well. Soon, he and his family start experiencing paranormal activities, which threaten their lives. They will have to try every solution possible for saving themselves, which feels like a mammoth task. How they can do it forms the core theme of Vamanan.

Movie buffs have heaped praises on Vamanan, which is successfully thriving on its box office run as of now. The news of its success was shared by Indrans on Instagram, which made his followers every bit delighted.

Apart from Indrans, Seema G Nair, Baiju, Hareesh Kanaran, Nirmal Palazhi and Dilshana Dilshad have essayed important roles in Vamanan. Their performances also received adulation from audiences and critics. Fans are happy that after many years, Indrans finally received his much-deserved recognition.

