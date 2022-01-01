Vamika Adorably Calls for Her 'Mumma' as Anushka Sharma Shares Videos from New Year Celebrations

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the tinsel town’s power couple, never fail to impress us with their Instagram family photos. They frequently upload pictures of themselves with one another. On Instagram, the couple has already shared photos and videos from their New Year’s Eve celebration. The duo is currently in South Africa. In a new video shared by the Bollywood actor, little Vamika can be heard lovingly calling Anushka “Mumma."

The video, which Anushka shared on her Instagram story, does not include Vamika, but she can be heard off-camera as the view depicts a peaceful park. Vamika can then be heard calling out ‘Mumma’ a few times. “Best way to spend my last 2021 evening," Anushka captioned the video, adding heart emojis.

The couple also gave us a sneak peek at her 2022 celebrations. They all danced their way through a 2022-themed cake. Virat and Anushka looked dazzling in their separate outfits. Sharma looked stunning in a black and white striped dress, while Kohli went for a more casual look in a white t-shirt and jeans.

Virat Kohli also shared photos from his New Year’s Eve celebrations with Anushka Sharma and the Indian cricket team. Along with it, he wrote down a lovely note with the caption, “We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity (sic)” with a red heart emoji.

A video of Virat waving to Vamika and Anushka from the ground after India won the historic Test match did the rounds. Throughout the game, Anushka and Vamika supported Virat and Team India. Vamika will turn one in ten days, on January 11. Given that the Indian team will still be in South Africa for the ODI series with Virat, her first birthday will most likely be celebrated with the squad in South Africa.

Anushka and Virat have been extremely guarded about Vamika’s privacy. In December, the couple expressed gratitude to the media for protecting her privacy, writing on social media, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

On December 11, 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were married in Italy. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for four years. They have a daughter named Vamika, who was born on January 11, 2021.

