Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley and Wife Ines De Ramon Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and wife Ines De Ramon have parted ways after three years of marriage. The 40-year-old actor and the 29-year-old jewelry professional were first linked in the summer of 2018. Following the speculations and the buzz created by the media, they had tied the knot in early 2019, though they never publicly confirmed their wedding until their one-year anniversary.

However, prior to their official separation, fans got the hint when Paul was spotted at Brothers Bond Bourbon event last month in New York City. The representative of the couple told PEOPLE’S magazine, “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Wesley and De Ramon were first spotted holding hands after a dinner date in June 2018. The actor previously dated his Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin on and off for four years before they split-up for good in 2017. Prior to that, Wesley was married to Pretty Little Liars actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.

De Ramon graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also flaunts a nutrition health coach certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. However, most of de Ramon’s professional experience has been limited to the jewelry industry. According to her LinkedIn, she previously held roles in the jewelry department at Christie’s and at luxury Swiss jeweler De Grisogono.

On the work front, Paul Wesley was last seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a television series, a spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery. It follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy during the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. Wesley had taken the fans by surprise in the role of Captain Kirkin the season one finale of the sci-fi show titled A Quality of Mercy.

