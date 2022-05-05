Vamsi To Game, The Father-Son Films That Failed To Create Magix at Box Office

After a long wait, Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, hit the theatres on April 29. However, the father-son superstar-starrer failed to impress fans and also received scathing reviews. Apart from Jr. NTR, Balakrishna to Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan, many films starring actors like Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Krishna, and Mahesh Babu have disappointed to a great extent.

Today we bring you a list of the unsuccessful father-son movies that we have seen in the Tollywood Industry

Sr NTR & Balakrishna – Akbar Salim & Anarkali

Akbar Salim Anarkali, a 1978 Telugu historical romance drama produced & directed by N. T. Rama Rao under his Ramakrishna Cine Studios, was a great flop. Starring father-son duo Sr NTR & Balakrishna, the movie revolves around the affair that led to differences between Salim with his father, Emperor Akbar.

Akkineni Nageshwara Rao – Nagarjuna - Agni Putrudu

The 1987 Telugu action film, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao featuring ANR and Nagarjuna was not well-received by the audience.

Krishna & Mahesh Babu – Vamsi

Mahesh Babu, after attaining fame, appeared with his father superstar Krishna in Vamsi directed by B. Gopal. The romantic action movie was a disaster at the box office.

Mohan Babu- Manchu Vishnu - Game

The Telugu slice of life drama helmed by Ram Prasad starring father-son duo Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu in lead roles was not well received by the audience.

Mahesh Babu - Gautam Ghattamaneni - Nenokkadine

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam Ghattamaneni starrer Nenokkadine was a disaster at the box office.

Sai Kumar - Adi Sai Kumar – Chuttalabbai

The 2016 action-romance drama was a huge flop at the box office.

Brahmanandam – Raja Goutam - Pallakilo Pellikuthuru

The K. Raghavendra Rao directorial headlined by father-son Brahmanandam and Raja Goutam was not able to impress the audience.

