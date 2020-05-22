MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vande Bharat Mission: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham Crew Return to India from Jordan

<blockquote class=
View this post on Instagram

BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

" title="
View this post on Instagram

BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

" />

View this post on Instagram

BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was stuck in Jordan with his Aadujeevitham crew amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been brought back safely to India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
Share this:

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was stuck in Jordan with his Aadujeevitham crew amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been brought back safely to India under the Vande Bharat Mission, which seeks to bring back stranded Indians in different parts of the world in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. News agency ANI shared picture of the actor and a crew of 57 people arriving at the airport in Kochi on Friday morning.

Prithviraj was seen taking his baggage on a trolley and exiting the airport premises. His face was covered with a mask and he wore gloves as safety measures. He was seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans as he was snapped at the airport.


Prithviraj also posted a picture of himself exiting the Kochi airport and wrote "Back".








View this post on Instagram


BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Prithviraj and award winning director Blessy and 56 others were stuck in Jordan after shooting of their upcoming movie Aadujeevitham was stopped there following restrictions in the wake of coronavirus crisis and had sought help to return home.

In April, Blessy emailed to the Kerala Film Chamber, seeking help to take up the case with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam film Aadujeevitham is based on the award winning eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin.

It tells the tale of the life of a man ending up in shambles after reaching the Middle East and finds himself tending goats in extreme desert temperatures.

Blessy's past films including his debut film in 2004 Kaazcha, Thanmathra (2005) Pranayam (2011) to name a few, all of which occupy a place of pride in the Malayalam film industry.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading