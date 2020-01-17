Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler's Split an Outcome of Distance: Report
Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up because of "distance", as the two are both busy filming projects in different countries.
"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other," said an insider, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The 31-year-old actress is currently filming her new next "The Princess Switch 2".
While Butler appears to be busy with the production of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which he stars as the title role.
Though the pair are "split for now", a second source said they plan to "see what happens" and could reunite once their schedules settle down again.
"They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another. Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that's what he really wants," a source told E! News.
