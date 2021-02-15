Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Relationship with Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day

Actor Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed she is in a relationship with Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day, nearly three months after the couple sparked dating rumours.

On Instagram, the "High School Musical star" shared a photo of herself kissing the sportsperson on Sunday.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck," Hudgens, 32, wrote. Tucker, 24, also shared a photo with the actor, captioning the picture "Happy V Day @vanessahudgens." Hudgens was previously in a relationship with actor Austin Butler and the couple broke up last January after dating for nearly nine years.

Apparently, actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up because of "distance", as the two are both busy filming projects in different countries.

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other," said an insider, IANS reported via femalefirst.co.uk.

