Vanessa Hudgens Posts Distraction Series on Instagram as Anxiety Around US Elections Increases

People are still waiting for the results of the US presidential elections, and for some, the wait is getting too much to bear. One of those people happens to be former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens. On Friday the High School Musical star posted a throwback picture from her vacation in Turks and Caicos where she was chilling on the beach in a white bikini.

Trying to cope with nail-biting US elections results, Vanessa said, “Oh man. And the wait continues. Wishing for this amount of serenity for us allll (once again an old pic lol)”

The 31-year-old actress was sending off some good vibes to her 39.5 million followers on Instagram as she too tried to distract herself from the stressful situation. The pictures showed Hudgens' toned and tanned body in a stylish white bikini with black strings and clear ocean water and blue skies.

In a previous post, Vanessa wore a baby blue bikini and posted a few poses displaying her perfect beach body. Complementing her seaside glam look with a pair of stylish sunglasses the dancer said, “Distractions part 2- When u tryin to get the shot but the water isn’t cooperating loool."

A look at Vanessa’s Instagram profile, and you would think that the Spring Breakers star has mastered the art of bikini photos. Vanessa also showed off her enviable dancer's legs while standing against the turquoise water.

One of her Distraction series posts also featured her in a red and white bikini. 'I feel like we could all use a vacation rn,' she said as she showcased her versatile bathing suit collection.

Vanessa has been back to work as she is filming her new movie ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ directed by Pulitzer Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. She plays Karessa Johnson in the upcoming film, which is based on a play of the same name by writer Jonathan Larson. Vanessa will be starring opposite Andrew Garfield in the film and has been filming in New York for the past few weeks.