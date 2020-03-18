English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Vanessa Hudgens Slammed for Saying 'People Dying Inevitable' Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Actress Apologises

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens' fan interaction session on Instagram backfired when she seemed to make light of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 7:40 AM IST
Share this:

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens is facing severe backlash on social media over her comments on the novel coronavirus, which many pointed out were insensitive. As a live interactive session with her fans on social media went viral, Hudgens was also accused of not taking the coronavirus pandemic, now a global crisis, seriously.

During Monday's video, Hudgens responds to shutdown orders in the US that some — including President Donald Trump — have said could last as long as July or August. “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit,” she said of a potential quarantine to her 38.4 million followers on Instagram, reported thehollywoodreporter.com.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time, I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” Hudgens added.

Many thought that Hudgens was making light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the deaths of over 7,000 people globally and counting. Twitterati even called Hudgens out for her remarks. Check out some fan reactions below:

However, after the severe backlash coming her way, Hudgens was quick to apologise in the matter. "Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," Hudgens wrote in her apology note.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story