Vanessa Hudgens Slammed for Saying 'People Dying Inevitable' Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Actress Apologises

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens is facing severe backlash on social media over her comments on the novel coronavirus, which many pointed out were insensitive. As a live interactive session with her fans on social media went viral, Hudgens was also accused of not taking the coronavirus pandemic, now a global crisis, seriously.

During Monday's video, Hudgens responds to shutdown orders in the US that some — including President Donald Trump — have said could last as long as July or August. “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit,” she said of a potential quarantine to her 38.4 million followers on Instagram, reported thehollywoodreporter.com.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time, I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” Hudgens added.

Many thought that Hudgens was making light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the deaths of over 7,000 people globally and counting. Twitterati even called Hudgens out for her remarks. Check out some fan reactions below:

Out of touch Hollywood liberal of the week award goes to hair flipping, valley girl Vanessa Hudgens and her “so what if people die” video. It’s “totally” cutting into her social life for sure, “like” ugh. @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/bOpaZl0F8F — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) March 17, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens really said “people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?” Oh man.. pic.twitter.com/Zo0mvEL6Gf — ISA-19 (@stoopidisa) March 18, 2020

This is the first time I hear about this #VanessaHudgens... So is she drunk, high or just this stupid in general?



Either way, say goodbye to your career, you basic, entitled, spoiled little brat (that's 31 yo according to Google, yikes!) #VanessaHudgensisoverparty pic.twitter.com/QHzjciqxla — a Slayerett (@Klami_Diaries) March 18, 2020

However, after the severe backlash coming her way, Hudgens was quick to apologise in the matter. "Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," Hudgens wrote in her apology note.

