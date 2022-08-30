Vani Bhojan Wants to Play This Character If There's Tamil Version of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vani Bhojan’s recent release, the OTT web series Tamil Rockerz, has made people crazy. The series starring Arun Vijay was about the effects of cyber piracy on movie producers.

In a recent interview following the promotions of the web series, the actress reportedly said that she has lately accepted proposals based on the projects and storyline. In the last few years, she only took up roles in which she felt she would fit in well and perfectly.

When asked about her favourite on-screen characters, the actress reportedly said she loved the role of Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She added that she would love to play the role of Gangubai if the film is made in Tamil.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film showed a young girl, who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The plot of the film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Along with Alia, the film also starred Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo appearance.

According to the sources, the actress also reminisced about her career over the last 12 years, from being a TV actress to making it to the big screen. She also stated that the films and approach to films have evolved through time.

Noting that age is no longer a barrier for artists, she stated that many look forward to showcasing their talent. Further, she added that actress Nayanthara is a huge inspiration for her in choosing roles in the films.

