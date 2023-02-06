On February 4, veteran South-Indian playback singer Vani Jayaram was found dead in her home in Nungambakkam, Chennai. She was 78 years old. A probe was ordered under suspicious death after bruise marks on her forehead were found. The police have now ruled out any foul play. A preliminary post-mortem report suggests that the singer died of an accidental fall. The police stated that there was no foul play in her death.

The singer was alone at the time of her death, and her door was locked from the inside. The police have also checked the CCTV footage near her house and have found nothing suspicious. “There were no signs of any forced entry into the house,” they said.

The mortal remains of the veteran singer were handed to her family members on Saturday and were cremated with state honours.

The recipient of Padma Bhushan was found dead in her downtown apartment on Saturday after authorities were alerted by the singer’s domestic help over no responses to bells and repeated calls.

The singer’s maid, Malarkodi, told reporters that she turned up as usual for work but she did not get any response, despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell. “I rang the bell five times at Vani Jairam’s residence. But she didn’t open the door. Even my husband called her up, but she didn’t receive the call," she said.

The maid also added that the singer’s husband predeceased her and she had no children. Malarkodi, who has been working for the past 10 years as a maid in the singer’s house, mentioned that Vani did not have any health issues.

“She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award. The phone was endlessly ringing and she answered all the calls and thanked everyone who greeted her. She lived alone," she added.

Vani had an illustrious career of over five decades. She has given her melodious voice to many memorable songs including the Bole Re Papihara from the Hindi film Guddi (1971), Yezhu Swarangalukkul from the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal (1975) and Malligai En Mannan Mayangum (1974 Tamil movie Deerga Sumangali).

She has recorded over 10,000 songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali languages, and worked with legendary composers and musicians including RD Burman, Madan Mohan, OP Nayyar, M S Viswanathan and Ilaiyaraaja.

Read all the Latest Movies News here