Vanita Kharat's Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Takes Instagram By Storm; Check Picture

The popular duo of Vanita Kharat and Sumit Londhe are going to tie the nuptial knot soon. Now, the actress shared a picture, which has taken Instagram by storm all over again. In the viral photo, the actress is seen kissing his long-time boyfriend Sumit Londhe. According to the reports, Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra Fame Vanita Kharat and Sumit Londhe are going to get married on February 2 this year.

Check out the photos here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanita Kharat (@vanitakharat19)

While sharing her picture on social media, the actress captioned, “Secret silence should be known to the eyes. Lips should be kissed then”. Moments after the actress shared a picture from her pre-wedding photoshoot, several social media users rushed to the comment section to celebrate the couple. One user wrote, “Congratulations to both of you”. Another user commented, “Number one”. One user also wrote, “Best wishes and lots of love”.

In the picture, the actress could be seen in a saree, while Sumit wore a white shirt, which he paired with black pants. Several celebrities have also commented on their picture. Prithvik Pratap, Namrata Sambherao, Rasika Vengurlekar, actress Spruha Joshi, and Snehal Sheedam praised Vanitha-Sumit’s pre-wedding photoshoot.

Sumit and Vanita have been dating for a long time. Now, the couple has made their relationship official.

On the career front, Vanita Kharat is popular for shows, including RaanBaazaar and Vicky Velingkar. She made headlines with her role in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh too. Recently, the actress is essaying the role of a comedy star in the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

Sumit Londhe is a renowned photographer, video creator and blogger. Besides this, he also runs a successful acting theatre group.

