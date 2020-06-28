Vanitha Vijaykumar, Peter Paul's Wedding Pics Go Viral

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 participant and actress Vanitha Vijaykumar tied the knot with her fiancée Peter Paul on Saturday in a traditional Christian ceremony. Vanitha, 39, already has two children – son Vijay Sri Hari and daughter Jovika – from her previous marriage with television actor Akash. Vanitha has now wed Peter after separating from her previous husband in 2017.

As for Vanitha's marriage with Peter, the bride looked stunning in a white colour gown and the groom looked dashing in a three piece suit. The couple was seen celebrating with champagne bottles and exchanging kisses as they were pronounced man and wife. They also cut a wedding cake and fed it to each other as their adorable moments got captured on camera. Since the coronavirus scare is looming large, the event was a private affair and was attended by only the couple's family and close friends.

Check out some lovely pictures from Vanitha and Peter's marriage here.

Vanitha is the daughter of actors Vijayakumar and Manjula. She became quite famous after taking part in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Vanitha said she met Peter when she needed technical help and support to launch her own YouTube channel during the lockdown. He is a visual effects director who has worked in various film projects.

