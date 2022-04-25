Vanitha Vijayakumar Shares Glimpses of Her First Show as Fashion Designer

Vanitha Vijayakumar is a well-known face in the Tamil TV industry and reality shows due to her confrontational personality and amazing talent. She was also seen as one of the top Bigg Boss Ultimate contestants. She did, however, leave the program in the middle, citing mental health issues.

The actor is frequently in the headlines for one reason or another. The actor-turned-fashion designer recently had her first gig and shared it with her admirers.

Vanitha, who opened a boutique business last year, has now reinvented herself as a fashion designer. And she recently turned to Instagram to share a few photos from her first fashion show with her fans. She shared a picture in which she can be seen on the ramp walking alongside the models.

She captioned the post, “My first stage recognition as a fashion designer, make-up artist, and hairstylist in front of the biggest student audience. Thank you SRM University for the amazing opportunity and the loveliest thambis and thangachis for all the love and applause. A proud moment to have achieved this. For the education, I had as a fashion designer and the passion and efforts I have put in for so many years.”

For the uninitiated, Vanitha previously worked as a costume designer for her sister Preetha’s films following her stint in the cine industry.

Meanwhile, Vanitha, the eldest daughter of legendary actor Vijakumare and his second wife Manjula, joined Buddhism a few years ago. She recently disclosed the reason behind her choice. She mentioned that she adopted Buddhism to live a more serene, peaceful, and happy life.

On the work front, Vanitha has several projects. She will appear in films Kodooran, Kaathu, Pickup Drop, and Dhil Irandha Poradu. She also has a YouTube channel, Vanitha Vijaykumar, with over 7.4 lakh subscribers.

Vanitha’s YouTube channel has a variety of food recipes, cosmetic suggestions, and travel vlogs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.