Vanitha Vijayakumar will Soon Get Married to Fiance Peter Paul

South actress Vanitha Vijayakumar has announced the news of her upcoming marriage to filmmaker Peter Paul. The duo will tie the nuptial knot at the actress’s Chennai residence on June 27. The ceremony will be a low-key event in the presence of close friends and family members adhering to the government’s social distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Twitter account, Vanitha wrote a heartfelt note expressing her happiness and excitement. Her lengthy message started with “…and I said yes.”

Vanitha is the daughter of actors Vijayakumar and Manjula. She became quite famous after taking part in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Vanitha said she met Peter when she needed technical help and support to launch her own YouTube channel during the lockdown. He is a visual effects director who has worked in various film projects.

The 39-year-old actress said, "He filled the void I never knew existed. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm, stress-free and well taken care of. When he asked for my hand in marriage, I was speechless. Tears welled my eyes when my daughters said this was the best thing that has happened to me and they want him in their lives as well.”

Vanitha has two children – son Vijay Sri Hari and daughter Jovika – from her previous marriage with television actor Akash. After the couple’s divorce in 2007, Akash gained custody of their son. She also has a daughter, Jaynitha with ex-husband Anand Jay Rajan.

Vanitha, who had public fallout with her family in 2018, admitted being a single mother had been a long, lonely journey. She had made her debut in 1995 in the movie Chandralekha opposite Tamil superstar Vijay.