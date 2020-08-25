Vanitha Vijayakumar’s Husband Peter Paul Rushed to Hospital After Complaints of Chest Pain: Report

Filmmaker Peter Paul, husband of Bigg Boss Tamil star Vanitha Vijayakumar, today had to be rushed to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. He has been admitted to Ramachandra Hospital in Porur, Chennai, reported Pinkvilla.

She took to Twitter to give a hint of what she has been going through in her life. However, Vanitha did not write anything about her husband’s illness. Vanita said, “Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can.”

Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can.. — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 25, 2020

Last month, she celebrated Peter’s birthday by organising a picnic in a car. Vanitha also uploaded a video showing her having fun with her husband and kids. The caption of the video reads, “Lockdown birthday party in the car...#covid19 atrocities”. She can also be heard wishing Peter happy birthday.

She also posted a picture wherein she and Peter can be seen smiling while clicking a selfie. In the photo, Vanitha is seen holding a food plate.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “Partying in the car...picnic birthday.” Vanitha has two daughters, Jovika and Jaynitha, from her previous marriage.

Peter and Vanitha tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Chennai in the presence of their close friends and family members amid the coronavirus lockdown, reported PinkVilla.

Following their wedding, Jovika penned a beautiful note for Peter. She wrote on Instagram, “I'm happy for you and proud of you!! And I'm extremely happy and in awe of welcoming Papa into our little group of joy, adventure, excitement and truthfulness that we call family!!”

The couple dated each other for a long time before getting married.