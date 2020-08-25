Vanitha Vijayakumar’s Husband Peter Paul Rushed to Hospital After Complaints of Chest Pain: Report

Filmmaker Peter Paul, husband of Bigg Boss Tamil star Vanitha Vijayakumar, today had to be rushed to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. He has been admitted to Ramachandra Hospital in Porur, Chennai, reported Pinkvilla.
She took to Twitter to give a hint of what she has been going through in her life. However, Vanitha did not write anything about her husband’s illness. Vanita said, “Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can.”
Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can..— Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 25, 2020
Last month, she celebrated Peter’s birthday by organising a picnic in a car. Vanitha also uploaded a video showing her having fun with her husband and kids. The caption of the video reads, “Lockdown birthday party in the car...#covid19 atrocities”. She can also be heard wishing Peter happy birthday.
She also posted a picture wherein she and Peter can be seen smiling while clicking a selfie. In the photo, Vanitha is seen holding a food plate.
Sharing the image, she wrote, “Partying in the car...picnic birthday.” Vanitha has two daughters, Jovika and Jaynitha, from her previous marriage.
Peter and Vanitha tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Chennai in the presence of their close friends and family members amid the coronavirus lockdown, reported PinkVilla.
Following their wedding, Jovika penned a beautiful note for Peter. She wrote on Instagram, “I'm happy for you and proud of you!! And I'm extremely happy and in awe of welcoming Papa into our little group of joy, adventure, excitement and truthfulness that we call family!!”
View this post on Instagram
I'm happy for you and proud of you!! And I'm extremely happy and in awe of welcoming Papa into our little group of joy, adventure, excitement and truthfulness that we call family!! It finally feels complete and I never knew we were missing a piece to our puzzle... thank you for finding it from the hidden corner of amazing!!😉 And I really hope that one day I will have friends like yours!! I have known and loved them for 10 years and truly from the bottom of my heart let me tell you they are our family so whenever anyone asks me "tell me about your family" they're names will be the one's after yours!! Many people may say many things but remember! It's OUR life and were gonna live it OUR way!! Love is contagious and OUR world is filled it! Let's be infected by it and never be sick of it!! Here's to more joy and happiness!! -Jovika Vijaykumar.
The couple dated each other for a long time before getting married.