Vanitha Vijaykumar Quits Social Media Amid Ugly Spat with Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Kasthuri

South Indian actress Vanitha Vijaykumar has been hogging the limelight for quite some time. Vanitha has been in news ever since she married Peter Paul on June 27. The controversies surrounding her personal life erupted when Paul’s first wife Elisabeth came forward with a police complaint, where she claimed that she has not been divorced her husband yet and wants to get back with him.

This was followed by vehement criticism from producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar, actresses Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri, who have been opposing Vanitha’s decision.

A few days later, Vanitha had joined Lakshmy on a live chat, followed by public spat with actors Kasthuri and Ravindar. All the current happenings have seem to disturb the life of Vanitha so much that she finally took the decision to quit social media.

In a surprising move, Vanitha has already deleted her Twitter account and also disabled the comments section of her YouTube channel. This has been quite a shock for her fans and followers. However, she has been posting videos on her YouTube channel.

Days after Vanitha was involved into a heated debate with Lakshmy and Kasthuri for making comments about her personal life, one of Peter Paul’s ex-assistant directors, Prashanth Kirubakaran, has revealed another detail.

According to his Facebook post, Vanitha Vijayakumar has become a victim of her now-husband Peter.

Prashanth has alleged that Peter spent a producer’s money on another woman, who was neither Vanitha nor his ex-wife Elizabeth.