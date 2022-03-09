Vanniyar Sangam Goes Against Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan Release, Demands Actor's Apology Over Jai Bhim Row

The Vanniyar Sangam has issued statements in several Tamil Nadu districts like Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Karur against the release of actor Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which is supposed to hit the theatres tomorrow, March 10. A letter has been sent on behalf of the PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) stating that Suriya’s upcoming film should not be released in theatres in Tamil Nadu. It has been mentioned that his film should not be released in theatres until actor Suriya apologizes to Vanniyars. Directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film is said to be based on the Pollachi incident which caused a stir in Tamil Nadu a few years ago.

Actor Suriya’s row with the Vanniyar community started last year after the release of his film Jai Bhim. Suriya produced and starred in the film, on behalf of his 2D Entertainment which was released on OTT platforms and turned out to be a big hit among the audiences amid multiple controversies.

At the time, the PMK alleged that several scenes in the film had tarnished the image and targeted the Vanniyar Community. Apparently, actor Suriya confuted the allegations and said that the film’s intention was not to belittle any community.

Meanwhile, Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, Jyothika, film’s director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video over the Jai Bhim row and demanded an apology with Rs 5 crore compensation for allegedly defaming the community.

It all started with a scene in the film, holding a calendar in the background with ‘Agni Kundam’, which is coincidentally also the symbol that represents Vanniyar Sangam and the community. Besides demanding Rs 5 crore in damages, the Vanniyar Sangam also sought the removal of ‘defamatory scenes’. However, a detailed statement was released by the film’s director TJ Gnanavel on November 21 offering an apology and before which the alleged scenes were removed from the film. The film Jai Bhim follows the real-life story of members of the Irular community in Tamil Nadu, who were subjected to custodial torture during the mid of ’90s.

