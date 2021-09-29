Vanraj to Realise His Feelings for Anupamaa? Makers Planning to Tweak Sudhanshu Pandey's Character

The makers of Anupamaa are reportedly worried about the amount of online hate their lead character Vanraj, played by actor Sudhanshu Pandey, is receiving on daily basis. Sudhanshu is playing the role of Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa’s ex-husband Vanraj. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Life, the makers are planning to change the track to ensure that viewers start seeing Vanraj in a different light.

A source was quoted as saying, “Fans love Anupamaa and after what Vanraj has done to her, they will sure never love him, like they love Anuj’s character. However, in the coming episodes, audience will get to see a new side of Vanraj,”

Adding, “Vanraj will accept, admit and open up about his feelings for Anupamaa. While he has always maintained that he never loved her, he will himself realise his true feelings for her. This will also make him tone down a little in his attitude and arrogance towards his ex-wife.”

Meanwhile, actor Gaurav Khanna is the new entry in the daily soap. He is seen in the role of Anupamaa’s friend Anuj. Anupamaa has been grabbing the top spot in the TRP chart for a long time now. The Rajan Shahi-led show’s popularity is rising with each passing day and makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans entertained.

