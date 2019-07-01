Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindu Madhavi Cheer for Virat Kohli and Team India at ICC World Cup 2019

Looks like the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fever is completely on for the South Indian actors. From Mahesh Babu who was seen cheering for the Men in Blue during the India vs Australia match to Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh’s presence at the much-hyped India-Pakistan, South Indian actors have made a bee line to this cricket extravaganza. On Sunday, actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Bindu Madhavi were spotted cheering for Virat Kohli and his side at Birmingham. Both the South-Indian beauties took to Instagram to share the moments from the India vs England match.

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram story where she can be seen cheering for Team India along with Bindu Madhavi and Pooja Sarathkumar. In the pictures, the divas are donning the blue jerseys of Indian Cricket Team.

The actress also took to the micro-blogging site to share her excitement before the match started. Sharing a series of pictures, Varalaxmi tweeted, “#IndvsEng wooohooooo all set....let the games begin...!!!”

On the other hand, actress Bindu Madhavi also took to Instagram to share her memories from the match. Sharing a picture from the stadium, where she can be seen holding the Indian flag, Bindu wrote, “#worldcup #indvseng”.

She too shared pictures and videos from the India vs England match, cheering for Team India skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni.

On Saturday, the actresses bumped into Trisha Krishnan, who was also on her way to England. Sharing a picture with Trisha at the airport, Varalaxmi wrote, “#IndvsEng here we come Birmingham....so much fun bumping into @trishtrashers #airportdiaries muahhhhhh #bindu”

