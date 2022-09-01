CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Perfect Fangirl Moment On Hyderabad Flight
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Perfect Fangirl Moment On Hyderabad Flight

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 18:13 IST

Chennai, India

In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay is working on his forthcoming multilingual film Varisu.

Her co-passenger on her journey to Hyderabad turned out to be none other than Thalapathy himself.

Thalapathy Vijay doesn’t need any introduction. The superstar has admirers all around the world, and even celebrities have fan moments with him. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the most recent addition. She happened to meet him as a co-passenger on the aircraft and had her perfect fangirl moment.

Her co-passenger on her journey to Hyderabad turned out to be none other than Thalapathy himself, which gave her a fangirl moment. She tweeted about the same with a few pictures. She wrote, “Never had such a good flight to Hyderabad! Haha my favoriteeeeeeee Thalapathy Actor Vijay is right next to me. Whaatteew day! Heheheh! So much fun, ludo, laughter, chit chat, perfect flight, perfect day.”

Varalaxmi and Vijay previously shared the screen in the 2018 film Sarkar, when she played the antagonist Komalavalli, the daughter of a corrupt politician. Varalaxmi’s performance was praised.

In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay is working on his forthcoming multilingual film Varisu. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female protagonist in this Vamshi Paidipally-directed film, which is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will be released in Pongal 2023.

Thalapathy Vijay has joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s next flick Jawan as well. According to rumours, the South celebrity is appearing in a cameo role for no pay.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has agreed to star in the multilingual drama Sabari. The film, which is billed as a psychological thriller, is being directed by Anil Katz. She also has NBK 107, Yashodha, and Hanu Man in her upcoming projects.

first published:September 01, 2022, 18:13 IST
last updated:September 01, 2022, 18:13 IST