Varalaxmi Slams Vishaal Krishna Over Derogatory Remarks on Her Father Sarathkumar

All is not well between actress Varalaxmi and her ex-boyfriend actor Vishal Krishna. In his latest campaign video during Nadigar Sangam election, Vishal Krishna has highlighted the failures during Sarathkumar’s leadership, slamming him for his work. While he might have done it as a tactic to win the election, due on June 23, the move has not gone down with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Who has now criticised the Sandakozhi actor for slamming her father.

In a letter released on Twitter, Varalaxmi wrote, “Dear Vishal, I’m saddened and shocked at how low you have stooped down in your recent election campaign video. Any respect I have left for you is now gone… it’s so sad to see you harp on my father's past especially when you have NOT been able to prove squat… since you keep saying the law is the highest... According to that same law any person is innocent until proven guilty... If he was guilty he would have been sentenced by now… So have some class and grow up… When you make such cheap videos it shows your class can’t blame you, I guess cos that’s the way u have been brought up... let’s not behave like you are a saint... I think we all know your double standards and lies.

If you were such a saint I don't think people from your own so called #pandavarani would have left and created a group just to bring you down. If you are so proud of what you have done why don’t you showcase that instead of bringing down my dad when he's not even involved this time. So many people can’t be wrong about you… all this time I respected you and I have been there for you as a friend always. Now you have taken it too far... it’s so sad instead of making a positive video about the things you have achieved you resorted to the lowest form of campaigning. Well I guess you are a true actor at least off screen after all..!! Like you say I really hope the truth prevails... Well you just lost my vote.”

Varalaxmi and Vishal were best friends for several years. However, things turned sour during the October 2015 Nadigar Sangam elections, when Vishal Krishna not only accused Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi of mismanagement of funds, but also filed a case against them.