Varalaxmi to Play Lead Role in Sundeep and Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Michael

The makers of the film Michael announced, on January 20, that Varalaxmi will play the lead role in the film. More details about her role in the movie are awaited. Director Ranjit Jeyakodi’s new film Michael is being produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions.

Sundeep Kishan plays the protagonist in this action drama which is being made in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The actor has earlier acted in Yaruda Mahesh, Maanagaram and Maayavan films. Vijay Sethupathy will be seen playing the role of Michael. According to director of the film Ranjith Jayakody this is an action-packed role.

The film is expected to be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The first schedule shoot of the movie has been completed and the second schedule will begin soon.

Varalaxmi, who made her debut as a heroine with Podaa Podi in 2012, has been working in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. Recently, Varalaxmi was signed to play the lead role in a Telugu film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan. Varalaxmi, has also worked in Kannada movies like Naandhi and Ranam, last year.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathy, the actor has many projects to be launched this year, which include Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj in which Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing pivotal roles. Apart from this Vijay has joined hands with director Sriram Raghavan for his upcoming film, Merry Christmas.

