The thing about art is how it symbolises a person's legacy years after they are gone. In cinema too, we see how yesteryears' stars leave behind legacies that are shouldered by the new generation, who aspire to carve a niche for themselves in the industry.

Same is the story of Vardhan Puri, the upcoming debutant who is also the grandson of legendary actor Amrish Puri. His film, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, with another debutante Shivaleeka Oberoi, has hit the theatres now.

When asked why he chose to debut with a psychological thriller, Vardhan says, "There is no right or wrong way to debut. I just loved the story and I connected very deeply with the character and I felt that this is something I have to do so by destiny it became my debut film."

He also talked about his preparations for the film. “We visited the central jail in Agra, the high-security vault and met some of the most dangerous murderers and killers that have been born in India. We spent time with them and understood their psyche and started working on my mental condition as the character.”

The actor also talked about his late grandfather, and how it was like to shoulder such a glorious legacy. He said, "When people say your grandfather was so great and he did such good work so you better live up to the expectations. But no one put the pressure on me, everyone knew that I’ve come from theatre so I think there was a certain faith that my family and my contemporaries and my seniors always had, more faith than what I had in myself also."

Vardhan has been a part of over 90 plays since childhood. "I did my first character, very small character at 8, I did my main lead at 14 and I started working with Yash Raj Films at the age of 21, I finished three films there and I trained at acting because I was a theater actor before that, and now this is my first opportunity as a film actor. So here I am, trying to entertain you and give you a great story."

The film is also a part of Vardhan’s home production Amrish Puri Films and the makers faced a hindrance as the Censor Board asked them to change the original title Paagal.

"We had a title in mind but the CBFC made us aware of our moral and social responsibilities. So we took that well, we understood that society is more important than entertainment. We sometimes become indulgent in our films and we think that films are bigger than life. But social stigma is a very dangerous thing and can disturb someone’s mental state,” said Vardhan.

"We took a challenge that we must find a much better title than Paagal and we found Ye Saali Ashiqui for which we are getting a lot of praise and people are loving it more than Paagal,” said Vardhan.

