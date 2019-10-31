Vardhan Puri's Debut Film Renamed Yeh Saali Aashiqui After CBFC's Objection
The film was earlier titled 'Paagal' but the censor board had some issue with it.
Image: Vardhan Puri, Yeh Saali Aashiqui poster/Instagram
"Yeh Saali Aashiqui", which marks the debut of Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri, had to be renamed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had issues with its earlier title "Paagal", according to producer Jayantilal Gada.
Directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Gada and Rajeev Amrish Puri, the film is set to release on November 22.
"The film was earlier titled 'Paagal' but the censor board had some issue with it. They felt it might hurt some people and hence they asked us to change it. We then zeroed in on 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' and it is apt and is in sync with the storyline," Gada told PTI.
"The trailer has got U/A certificate and the film has got 'A' certificate without any cuts," he added.
Ekta Kapoor's "Judgementall Hai Kya" had run into a similar controversy with the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) raising objection to its original title "Mental Hai Kya" as they felt it trivialised mental health issues.
Vardhan is paired opposite newcomer Shivaleeka Oberoi.
"It is about a guy madly in love with a girl and the girl betrays him and how he goes mad. It is an entertaining thriller. The trailer of the film will be attached either with our two upcoming films - 'Satellite Shankar' or 'Marjaavan'," Gada said.
