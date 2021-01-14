Variety Of Characters Is 'Tandav's Strength: Gauahar Khan

New Delhi: There is no main lead in “Tandav”, says actor Gauahar Khan who believes that the highlight of the upcoming political drama is the diversity of its massive ensemble cast. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama is set in Delhi and aims to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunil Grover, among others. Khan, known for her work in films like “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” and “Ishaqzaade”, said Zafar treated every actor at par with each other.

“There is not a single lead or one character that can drive this kind of a series. The strength of this series is the variety of characters that come in and add to the story. “I think he is smart enough to know how important each element is for the show. And that’s how he treated us even on set. Each character was given such weightage on the show that it was really impressive,” the 37-year-old actor told .