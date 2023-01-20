Varisu Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay-starrer May Enter Rs 250 Cr Club This Weekend

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated action thriller film Varisu hit the cinemas on January 11 and continues to attract audiences to the theatres. Despite facing a tough fight at the box office against south films, including Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu during the Pongal and Sankranti weekend, Varisu managed to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The film is now eyeing the 250 crore club this weekend.

According to the latest box office reports, Varisu has collected Rs 222.993 crore gross at the worldwide box office in nine days. The film has grossed Rs 154.93 crores (Rs 131.30 crores net) in India. Vijay-starrer has collected Rs 75 crore in the overseas market so far.

As per reports by sacnilk.com, the film may earn more than Rs 3.50 crore on its 10th day for all languages. Sacnilk reported that Vaarasudu saw 26.5 per cent and 25.90 per cent occupancy in the morning shows and afternoon show on Day 7, respectively. While the Hindi language saw occupancy of 8.74 per cent in the morning show and 10.22 per cent in the evening show. In Tamil, on day 10 theatres saw 23.28 per cent in the morning and 23.82 per cent in the evening show.

On the other hand, Thunivu has earned Rs 158.80 crore gross worldwide. In India, it has collected Rs 93.90 crore net collections. The remaining Rs 48 crore gross has come from the overseas market.

Both the films have slowed down a bit but the weekend is nearing, which gives the films another chance to add big numbers at the box office.

Varisu is an out-and-out family entertainer written and helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film was produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations for a huge budget. Apart from Vijay, the film has a stellar star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth Meka and Shaam in prominent roles. Composer S Thaman scored the tunes and most of the songs are chartbusters.

