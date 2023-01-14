Varisu Box Office Day 3: Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna Film Beats Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Earns Rs 57 Cr

Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘Varisu’ witnessed a grand opening at the ticket window with a collection of nearly 26 crores on day one of its release in India. However, the film has witnessed a slight drop and went on to collect only 10 crores on Friday with a box office clash with Ajith’s Thunivu. The film is expected to draw big numbers over the weekend.

Both the films had opened very well on the first day but collections dropped due to the week days. In Tamil Nadu, while Thunivu collected around Rs 24.50 crore net on second say, Varisu made around 22 crore net at the box office.

Indian Express shared a box office report by Sacnilk, which mentioned that the gross collection of the film stands at approximately Rs 57 crore. While Thunivu’s gross collection so far is approximately Rs 52 crores. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated that with Varisu’s delayed release in Telugu states, the numbers have been affected and that the box office will get a boost on Saturday with the Telugu release.

He wrote, “#Varisu All-India and WW Box office is set for a boost from today with the Telugu release".

#Varisu All-India and WW Box office is set for a boost from today with the Telugu release.. #Vaarasudu family is all set to join your Sankranthi festivities!Watch in a theatre near you.✨#VaarasuduFromToday🎟️ https://t.co/rI8Bx4JIIk🎟️ https://t.co/S3hTxqIbPQ@actorvijay pic.twitter.com/U43LqNaizy — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2023

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is a family entertainer backed by Dil Raju. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The Telugu version of the film will release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 14.

Varisu was also one of the biggest releases of Vijay this year. He was last seen in the 2022 hit movie ‘Beast’ with Pooja Hegde.

