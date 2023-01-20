Varisu Director Vamsi Paidipally has the Last Word For Critics, Trolls

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest offering Varisu has had a tremendous run at the box office and the film is still doing great business. The movie has over Rs 210 crore in box office collections and is still going strong. At the box office, Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are competing head-to-head.

Despite positive word of mouth, the family drama has also been targetted by critics. Many opine that the movie is similar to a daily soap with a predictable storyline. They say that a fun-loving guy was forced to take up his father’s business and was then involved in market competition. Then comes a climax where Thalapathy Vijay has some fight with competitors. Film critics say the plot appeared like old wine in a new bottle and followed the same pattern without any drastic twist. But now the director Vamsi Paidipally has something to say to critics and trolls.

He said that Varisu is a family drama that should connect with masses. He said that every actor in the project has worked hard and that should be respected. He said script writers and actors have worked numerous times for a perfect shot and dialogue delivery.

Circling back to Varisu’s collection, Varisu grossed an estimated Rs 5.30 crore on its ninth day in theatres in India (nett). The movie has been successful worldwide as well, particularly in the UK. The weekend is fast approaching, and the collection is expected to rise. The movie is currently edging closer to making Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

Dil Raju produced the movie under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Along with Vijay, other notable actors in the movie include Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth Meka, and Shaam. Most of the songs were chart-toppers, with music by S Thaman.

