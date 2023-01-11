Varisu Movie Review: A Popcorn Entertainer That Compliments Vijay's Mass Appeal

Vijay’s latest release has it all. One can only imagine how this film will be received in the Tamil heartland. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam and Prakash Raj, the family drama rides heavily on Vijay’s mass appeal.

A wealthy businessman is navigating his way through the cut throat playing field. His three sons might inherit the throne, except for the fact that one of them is not interested in what his dad is offering. Vijay plays this youngest son.

He travels the world. Works his way up the business world on his own merit. The film rarely has a scene where background music does not accompany Vijay’s walk, his one liners, even his mere presence. But surprisingly enough, it does not get jarring.

Director Vamshi Paidipally knows how to use Vijay. It is not a social commentary. He does not even indulge in any risks. The film follows a basic formula template. The prodigal son loves only his mother more than anyone. Rajendran, his father, played by Sarath Kumar, is one dimensional to an extent.

However, one has to note that every character in the film exists simply to make the Thalapathy look better, and help him shine on the pedestal. This is Paidipally’s maiden collaboration with Vijay. He can walk off happily.

Rajendran’s two sons – Jai and Ajay (Srikanth and Shaam) - are fighting among themselves in the hope of being the company heir. The textbook “bad guys” again play their role to perfection in this well-choreographed set piece that we can call a screenplay. Once again, they are bad because Vijay Rajendran (Vijay) has to emerge out of the murk as the hero.

The writing is basic. There are enough whistle inducing dialogues for Vijay. He performs them with finesse. Talking about performances Vijay seems to be having fun. He looks comfortable and that is not a bad thing. Jayasudha, who plays his mother, is able to bring moments of tenderness to the otherwise loud moments that pepper the film.

There’s another superstar in the film though - Rashmika Mandanna. Her role is not meaty enough for a female lead. However, she makes the best of what she has. Vijay and Mandanna lend themselves naturally to the screen when they appear together.

Prakash Raj plays a rival businessman. It is a role that he has played numerous times. Nevertheless, it is not monotonous. He does what the screenplay requires him to.

The screenplay has enough elements of a family entertainer. It has enough twists and turns too. In all this drama, Vijay excels in a perfect popcorn film that will see theatres come alive again.

