Varisu Song Ranjithame: Rashmika Mandanna-Thalapathy Vijay Channel Sizzling Chemistry In New Poster

Rashmika Mandanna is an explicable bundle of talent. Having proved her mettle with films like Pushpa: The Rise, Kirik Party and Dear Comrade, the actress has maintained a steady professional life. Rashmika also made a segue in Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye. Now, the actress is all set to make strides with her next Tamil film Varisu, the first song of which is titled ‘Ranjithame’ is set to be out today. Ahead of the song release, Rashmika piqued the curiosity of her fans by dropping a new poster of the film.

On Saturday, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of the upcoming song. It shows the actress donning a stunning red saree along with the lead actor Vijay who can be seen donning a stylish-looking shirt, running his hands through Rashmika’s tresses.

Her caption read, “The excitement level for this one is….VERAAA LEVELLL. Masti Time everyoneee(dancing girl emoji).”

In the promo that was released earlier this year, one can spot Vijay matching steps with a group of dancers. From the looks of it, the song seems to be a colourful dance number, which is likely to top the music charts. The dance number is sung by Vijay and M M Manasi, and composed by Thaman S.

As soon as Rashmika Mandanna dropped the poster, eager fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “All the best!”, Another one commented, “Waiting for it(heart eyes and fire emoji)”. Someone else said, “Awesome!! Can’t wait for this”. One of the fans stated, “This pair!! Let the countdown begin. Few hours more for smashing all the previous records. Ready to put social media on fire!!”

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally who wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the drama film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 12 January 2023 in the week of Pongal.

