Varisu Song Thee Thalapathy Trends on Youtube With More Than 16M Views

South star Vijay’s ardent fans are waiting for his much-awaited bilingual movie, Varisu. It will hit the big screen on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, on January 12, 2023. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the social media frenzy around this movie alive. For this, they have recently released an energy-packed number, titled Thee Thalapathy, which is a tribute to Vijay. High on energy and beats, the foot-tapping number has struck a chord with the audience. It has garnered more than 16 million views and is currently trending at number 1.

The song’s fast beats and pumping energy have etched a special place in the audience’s hearts. The number is a tribute to Vijay’s 30-year-long journey in Tamil cinema. Prominent composer Thaman’s musical genius has made Thee Thalapathy a crowd-puller. Another highlight of this song is actor Silambarasan TR, whose electrifying moves drew applause from the audience.

Viewers appreciated how Silambarasan was every bit flawless in his moves and expressions. Vijay has also ticked all the boxes correct and immaculately executed the moves choreographed by Jani Master. Apart from the dance, Silambarasan has also rendered his energy-personified vocals to this song. The users wrote that Thee Thalapathy is a thunderous number, high on the entertainment quotient.

After the release of this number, expectations from Varisu have increased. There is another piece of interesting news for those who have been waiting for the film’s release with bated breath. According to reports, Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director, T Series) has acquired the music rights of Varisu for a humongous sum of Rs 5 crore. Bhushan, Dil Raju (producer) and Manish Shah (producer) have teamed up for the Hindi version of the film. Reportedly, Manish will have the dubbing rights, while T Series and Sri Venkateswara Creations (Dil Raju’s production house) will work together to produce Varisu.

