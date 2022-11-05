Varisu Star Rashmika Mandanna Is the Busiest Actress in Town And This Video Is Proof

Rashmika Mandanna, who will next be seen in Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay, has been slaying lately not only down South but in Bollywood as well. From Sita Ramam to Goodbye, the actress has consistently delivered incredible performances in multiple languages. Having carved a niche for herself, Rashmika also enjoys a humongous following across social media platforms. The actress often shares glimpses from her life with her fans. Her latest social media is a glaring example of that.

On Friday, the Pushpa actress took to her Instagram handle to share a fun and fast-paced reel highlighting her jam-packed days filled with photoshoots, film-promotions, makeups, hairstyling, film-screenings, interviews, some fleeting moments from a slew of different reality shows and fan meets. The reel starts with Rashmika yawning when asked about her plan for the day followed by fast sequences from her glitzy and hectic life. Rashmika wrote in her caption, “14 days and 336 hours wrapped in 52 seconds. Let’s do thisssss”. The reel also seemingly included her photo from

The reel ends with Rashmika saying goodbye to her fans. For the most part, it was a perfect encapsulation of her promotional stint for Vikas Bahl’s slice-of-life film Goodbye. Needless to say, the reel was well received by celebs and fans as they swarmed the comment section with heart emojis. Meanwhile, her Goodbye co-actor Elli Avram wrote, “So cute.”

Goodbye marked Rashmika’s foray into the Hindi film industry. The family comedy drama starred Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Elli Avram, Pavail Gulati among others. It depicted a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Kirik Party actress has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Screw Dhela with Tiger Shroff under her belt. Rashmika will also be seen next in the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ where she will be reuniting with Allu Arjun. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

