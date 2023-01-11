Varisu: Thaman S Breaks Down After Watching Vijay Film, Director Vamshi Consoles Him; Watch

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu was released on Wednesday, January 11, and it is receiving much love from fans. Special morning shows of the movie have witnessed fans come out with great enthusiasm and cheer Vijay on. While the videos from what seem like celebrations are taking the internet by storm, a video showing Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally, producer Dil Raju and the other members part of Varisu getting emotional surfaced online.

The video was originally shared by a popular theatre chain in Chennai, revealing that the team sans Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna attended one of the shows and got emotional seeing fans’ reactions to the movie. Thaman broke down after the screening while an emotional Vamshi consoled him. Dil Raju also hugged the team, congratulating them on the release. The video was shared with the caption, “It’s always special seeing your film getting celebrated by the fans at “Mecca of celebrations” #FansFortRohini Team #Varisu @MusicThaman @directorvamshi @DilRajuOff_ witnessing the mass of #Thalapathy at #VarisuFDFS," the theatre chain tweeted.

Varisu brings Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time together on the big screen. Calling the film ‘popcorn entertainer that compliments Vijay’s mass appeal’, News18 gave the film a three-star rating and wrote, “Director Vamshi Paidipally knows how to use Vijay. It is not a social commentary. He does not even indulge in any risks. The film follows a basic formula template. The prodigal son loves only his mother more than anyone. This is Paidipally’s maiden collaboration with Vijay. He can walk off happily."

The film clashes with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. During early screenings of the two films, fans of Ajith Kumar tore posters of Vijay starrer Varisu. Fans of Vijay tore also posters of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu outside a movie theatre in Chennai. Since both films have released on the same day after so long, people gathered in large numbers to watch them.

Fans were seen celebrating outside Rohini Theatre in Chennai. The police had to use mild baton charges to disperse the massive crowd that had gathered.

Read all the Latest Movies News here