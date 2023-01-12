Varisu, Thunivu BO Trends: Vijay, Ajith's Films Experience Combined India Gross of Rs 50 Cr Plus

CHANGE LANGUAGE
January 12, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu released in theatres on the same day as Ajith Kumar's actioner Thunivu, and the first day BO collection reports are out.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu have taken the matinee theatres by storm. Both movies hit the big screens on Wednesday, January 11. As per early box office trends, the movies have got a bumper opening. According to Pinkvilla, the occupancy of Varisu and Thunivu was in the range of 85-90 percent on the opening day. Seemingly, the occupancy did not slow down even a tad bit as the theaters appeared to be houseful.

How much did the movies earn?

If the report is to be believed then it was Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu that took the lead in Tamil Nadu. It is estimated that the opening-day collection of the actioner stands in the range of Rs. 18.50 to Rs. 20.50 crore. However, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is just marginally catching up to Thunivu with a gross collection between Rs. 17 to Rs. 19 crores. The reason behind Thunivu’s lead is suggested to be due to its occupancy of better screens throughout the state.

Notably, outside Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s Varisu has seemingly taken the lead. The figures look in the range of Rs 8.50 to Rs. 9 crores. Kumar’s Thunivu is just catching up with its collection trend to be around Rs 8 to Rs. 8.50 crore. If the numbers are anything to go by, it is evident that both films have given tough competition to each other on the silver screens, and the numbers are predicted to rise on the opening weekend.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Besides Kumar, it is Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and Pavan Reddy play pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film follows the life of a gangster who plans to rob one of the biggest banks in China. However, while executing the plan, he realizes another mysterious gangster has already taken the lead by hijacking the bank.

Meanwhile, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The movie chronicles the story of a man, whose life changes after the unexpected demise of his foster father. It is a commercial entertainer, where the hero manages to fix up problems for everyone in his family.

