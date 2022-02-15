Varsha Usgaonkar, Prasant Damle to Reunite on Screen After 36 Years for This Show

Actor Prasant Damle has shared on Instagram a video about his upcoming project, which also stars Varsha Usgaonkar. In the video, Sankarshan Karhade, the director, also accompanies them. The trio is promoting their upcoming show these days. Posting the clip, Prasant wrote that after 36 years Varsha and he will on stage together. He added that their new show, Sarkha Kahitari Hotay, is coming soon.

Furthermore, Prasant said that the show has been written and directed by Sankarshan Karhade. Two links, one for Facebook and one for Instagram, have also been shared with fans. It is clear from the caption that Prasant and Varsha will be seen together on screen after 36 years. The audience is extremely excited to see the duo together. Netizens have poured their love on the post in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Wow waiting for it", while another said, “Can’t wait to watch huge fan". A third user wrote “Good wishes", and a fourth said, “Oh my god ..great news ..I am so looking forward to watching it !! Can’t wait".

The video has received over 14,000 views so far.

A few days ago, Prasant had posted another video that made headlines. Fans were curious to know what exactly the post was about. And now, with this video, the question has been answered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.